Save Instantly at More Than 20,000 Stores with RetailMeNot's Deal Finder

When it comes to shopping online, the almighty coupon code is king. Whether you save 30 percent off your purchase here, or get free shipping there, it all adds up. But sometimes, it can be difficult to find the right coupon code, or you don't feel like going on a lengthy search for one that fits your needs.

Thanks to Deal Finder by RetailMeNot, those problems are now a thing of the past.

Deal Finder is a new browser extension from the popular coupon aggregate site that takes the guesswork out of tracking down coupon codes. You can use it to automatically test and apply coupon codes to your prospective purchases at checkout. In return, you earn cash back rewards and discounts, some of which you may not even have known were available.

There’s no catch, as it’s completely free to use, and you can turn it on and off as you see fit. Best of all, it's available on Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge, and it takes minutes to install. That means no one has to be left out of saving a few bucks, because a great deal should be universal.

What does Deal Finder offer?

Deal Finder gives you an opportunity every time you shop online to save money. After you've installed it on your favorite browser and shop online as usual. Deal Finder will alert you when it finds codes, and it will automatically test them and apply them for you when you're ready to check out.

With all the discounts and coupons available, it's very likely you'll find savings on your favorite online merchants while you shop for everything on your list. Deal Finder is active on over 20,000 sites, including Target, eBay, Kohl's, DoorDash, Etsy, and more finding you the best coupon codes, discounts, and other chances to save you cash. There's also more than 550 exclusive cash back offers Deal Finder saved shoppers over $38 million in just 2020 alone.

It’s been making quite the name for itself ever since it hit the scene. Mashable called Deal Finder "the secret to easily finding big savings on gaming, tech, retail, and more." If you’re tired of looking for coupons on your own, this is an extension you need (and deserve) to improve your online shopping experience tenfold.

Check out Deal Finder for free now.

Ready to start saving money without having to lift a finger? Install the free RetailMeNot Deal Finder on your favorite browser. It takes minutes to set up, and you'll be good to go throughout the rest of the holiday season. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now behind us, but the holiday rush is still coming. Get ahead of it by ensuring you're able to save cash wherever you can.