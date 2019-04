The decision isn't as hard as you think.

May 9, 2001 1 min read

It's a misconception that you have to come up with a brand new idea when starting a business. You don't. All you have to do is take a look at what's already out there and decide how you can tweak it a little, make it better or tailor it to a specific community's needs.