This Mask Can Help You Get a Better Night's Sleep

As an entrepreneur, you know the importance of a good night's sleep. You can't operate at your peak performance if you haven't slept well in a few nights, which makes it far easier to fall into decision fatigue or make mistakes. And yet, many entrepreneurs still struggle to sleep well. If the primary reason you can't get a good night's sleep is because you or your partner struggle with snoring, it's time to nip it in the bud. The Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask can help.

Hupnos

Featured on Men's Health, AARP, Engadget, and Sleep Review, the Hupnos Sleep Mask is an innovative approach to stopping snoring. This mask works with a companion app to detect snoring and record it for you, so you can listen to how bad your snoring is throughout the night. Then, Hupnos gets to work resolving the snoring. The comfortable microfiber mask is equipped with machines that buzz whenever you start to snore, priming you to move into a different position. That way, the mask helps you avoid the positions in which snoring starts so you can increase your expiration pressure and open up your airway for easier breathing all night long.

The lightweight mask is easy to clean and machine washable. The removable silicone nose-piece can be washed in the sink with gentle soap. Plus, since it's so light, it's extremely portable, so you can use it on vacation, business trips, or anywhere else you know you might struggle to sleep. It's a simple but effective way to nip your snoring in the bud.

End the sleepless nights and help yourself or your partner breathe easier when when sleeping. Right now, you can get the Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask for 52 percent off $199 at just $94.99 for a limited time.

