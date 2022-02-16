Virgin Galactic Just Opened Space Flights to the Public. Here's How Much It Will Cost You.

Many have dreamed of a future where ordinary people (not just billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson) can take a leisure trip to space.

Richard Baker | Getty Images

Well, it looks like that future is now, thanks to an announcement from Virgin Galactic.

The space exploration company, which was founded by Richard Branson, began selling tickets into space on Wednesday for the casual price of $450,000 a pop. (Okay, maybe not exactly within budget for most ordinary people.)

The tickets will require a downpayment of $150,000 and a total of 1,000 will be sold for voyages that are set to take place later this year.

Related: Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of "Paying Customers"

If the future space traveler (or space group — packages are available for multiple passengers, including buying the entire flight) decides to drop out before the big trip, Virgin Galactic will keep $25,000 of the payment.

The company, which prides itself as ‘the world’s first commercial spaceline,” will launch the flights out of New Mexico, with each trip lasting around 90 minutes in total for the six passengers per vehicle.

In preparation for the trip, customers will spend several days on the ground getting ready, participating in a training program to other “space preparedness activities.” The best part? The future astronauts can bring three guests with them for the on-the-ground happenings and accommodations.

CNBC reported that stock in the space exploration company skyrocketed up to 32% upon the announcement, down just shy of 5% from the day prior as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Branson himself made the voyage into space last July onboard the company’s Unity 22 spaceship.

"To all you kids out there — I was once a child with a dream, looking up to the stars," the billionaire said at the time. Now I'm an adult in a spaceship...If we can do this, just imagine what you can do."

Related: FAA Clears Virgin Galactic for Take Off