Wingstop Signs NBA Great Alton Lister

July 4, 2001 1 min read

Phoenix-Wingstop Restaurants president Jim Deering announced that the company has signed a development agreement with NBA retiree Alton Lister to open its first Arizona location. The restaurant is slated to open in September.

Lister recently retired after 17 years as one of the NBA's top defensive players, as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Seattle Supersonics. Lister was a member of the 1980 Olympic team and is the all-time leading shot blocker for both the Bucks and Supersonics.

"Alton is a great athlete and will soon be a great entrepreneur," Deering says. "He's everything Wingstop looks for in a franchisee-sharp, competitive and driven." -Business Wire