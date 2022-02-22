This Founder Led His Company To Eight Figure Revenues In Less than a Year

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At only 24 years old, Alexander Martino has led his company The Scaling Group LLC to eight figure revenues in only nine months. In that time, Alexander went from founding his company and having zero clients to having over 1,500. Among those clients, Alexander was able to turn four into multimillionaires and helped over 100 more clients exceed over six figures in returns.

Traditionally, return on investments as seen within the Scaling Group LLC take years to see, but Alexander inspires to show the public how it can be possible in a much shorter time frame using e-commerce.

Scaling Group is a full-service digital marketing company specialized in helping grow e-commerce businesses for investors. They combine their advanced technical expertise, vast knowledge of digital marketing, and over $56 million of data from Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Google and Amazon to establish a team and culture of results-driven individuals who work day and night to generate you an ROI.

The Scaling Group LLC has a range of client success stories, some highlights listed below.

The Scaling Group LLC’s largest success story comes from a client whom Alexander had originally begun working with in 2020. By the end of 2021, Alexander was able to generate over $50 million in revenue for this client. This success is what really inspired Alexander to begin using his services and expertise to help others. Alexander’s main goal is to help everyone in any financial bracket achieve financial independence.

Around 75 per cent of The Scaling Group LLC’s clients are hands-off investors, meaning that aside from the original investment, all the work is done for them. One of these clients was able to pay out over $45,000 within the first three months. While results vary from client to client, this is one of the better outcomes.

Another proud success story comes from a client who was able to replace his and his wife’s monthly income with passive income in only 30 days. This client, like most Americans, was middle class and never would have imagined being able to make over $5,000 a month in passive income, but The Scaling Group LLC proved this possible.

Over the course of only nine months, The Scaling Group LLC was able to help four clients become multimillionaires and over a hundred others make over six figures in passive income. Their client’s returns have grown exponentially which has led the company to grow exponentially as well. The Scaling Group LLC has given their clients financial freedom and has allowed them to replace their salaries with passive income, a dream for most.