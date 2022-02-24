These Are The Ten Biggest Motor Vehicles And Parts Companies

Motor vehicles and parts are among the largest manufacturing industries in the U.S. As with many other industries, this industry is also recovering from the impact of COVID-19 as companies rearrange their operations. The companies in the industry are looking to offer unique experiences and features to meet customer expectations. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest motor vehicles and parts companies.

We have used the company’s latest available revenue numbers to come up with the ten biggest motor vehicles and parts companies. We have only considered Fortune 1000 companies for the list. Following are the ten biggest motor vehicles and parts companies:

Thor Industries (>$7.8 billion)

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Elkhart, Ind., this company makes and sells recreational vehicles. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has the following business segments: North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, European Recreational Vehicles and North American Towable Recreational Vehicles. The company’s shares are down almost 15% year-to-date and over 21% in the last three months. Thor Industries shares are currently trading over $90, and it has a 52-week range of $85.13 and $152.20.

Autoliv (>$8.5 billion)

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, this company develops, makes and supplies automotive safety systems, and has the following business segments: Passive Safety and Electronics. Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)’s shares are down almost 7% year-to-date and over 3% in the last three months. Autoliv shares are currently trading over $97, and it has a 52-week range of $80.83 and $110.59.

Dana (>$8.6 billion)

Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, this company makes, distributes and sells technology drive and motion products, fluid-power products, thermal-management technologies, and sealing solutions. Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) has the following business segments: Commercial Vehicle, Power Technologies, Light Vehicle, and Off-Highway. The company’s shares are down over 5% year-to-date and almost 10% in the last three months. Dana shares are currently trading around $21, and it has a 52-week range of $19.96 and $28.44.

BorgWarner (>$10 billion)

Founded in 1928 and headquartered in Auburn Hills, Mich., this company offers technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has the following business segments: Fuel Injection, Aftermarket, Air Management, and e-Propulsion & Drivetrain. The company’s shares are down over 6% year-to-date and over 9% in the last three months. BorgWarner shares are currently trading around $42, and it has a 52-week range of $40.28 - $55.55.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (>$14 billion)

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, this company develops, makes, distributes and sells tires. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) offers tires for cars, motorcycles, trucks, buses, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm equipment and other applications. The company’s shares are down almost 28% year-to-date and over 8% in the last one year. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are currently trading around $15, and it has a 52-week range of $13.45 - $24.89.

Tenneco (>$17 billion)

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Ill., this company designs, makes, markets and sells innovative powertrain, ride performance, clean air products and systems. Tenneco has the following business segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)’s shares are down almost 11% year-to-date and over 10% in the last one year. Tenneco shares are currently trading around $10, and it has a 52-week range of $9.51 - $22.75.

Lear (>$19 billion)

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Southfield, Mich., this company designs, makes and sells electrical distribution systems, electronic modules, automotive seats, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has the following business segments: Seating and E-Systems. The company’s shares are down over 10% year-to-date and over 2% in the last one year. Lear shares are currently trading around $164, and it has a 52-week range of $144.78 - $204.91.

Tesla (>$24 billion)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company designs, develops, makes and sells electric vehicles. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) also makes and sells energy generation and storage systems, as well as provides Supercharger stations, service centers and self-driving capability. The company’s shares are down almost 22% year-to-date but are up almost 11% in the last one year. Tesla Motors shares are currently trading around $840, and it has a 52-week range of $539.49 - $1,243.49.

General Motors (>$137 billion)

Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Detroit, this company designs, makes and sells cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s shares are down over 20% year-to-date and almost 10% in the last one year. General Motors shares are currently trading around $48, and it has a 52-week range of $47.07 - $67.21.

Ford Motor (>$155 billion)

Founded in 1903 and headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., this company makes, distributes and sells automobiles. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has the following business segments: Automotive, Interest on Debt, Special Items, Mobility, Ford Credit and Corporate Other. The company’s shares are down over 13% year-to-date but are up almost 56% in the last one year. Ford’s shares are currently trading around $17.77, and it has a 52-week range of $11.13 and $25.87.