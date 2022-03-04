Classplus Expands Its International Presence

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mobile platform for educators and content creators, Classplus, announced on Friday to have entered Southeast Asian countries like Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia to commence its international expansion. Internet penetration in south-east Asian countries is high and close to 30 per cent of the household income is spent on online learning, making it a market of choice for edtech startups.

Company

“Although we had first built Classplus for the Indian use case of educators, we gradually noticed educators and non-academic content creators, from both India and outside, successfully taking their businesses online using our product. It made us realize that there was a larger market to be explored,” said Mukul Rustagi, co-founder and CEO, Classplus.

Founded in 2018, Classplus has seen massive adoption from educators teaching academic courses across K-12 and test prep as well as content creators from non-academic categories like lifestyle, personal finance, and programming. The platform allows educators to teach online as well as create and sell digital content to students beyond their immediate neighborhoods. They also plan to invest in local talent across sales, customer success, and tech to support operations in the region. They have enabled a digital identity for 100,000-plus teachers who are using the platform to teach over 25 million students across 3000-plus cities in India and have raised over $90 million in funding from leading investors like Tiger Global, GSV Ventures, and Alpha Wave Global. Classplus plans to tap into the high demand for micro-learning, especially at a time when the number of internet users in the region stands at 400 million. . Furthermore, the company has also made changes to the UI and UX based on geography in order to accommodate the preferences of the users there.