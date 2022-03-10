IIT-Kharagpur's Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2022 Kicks Off

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The flagship initiative of the Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) at IIT-Kharagpur, the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2022, starts today.

The four-day online conglomeration will witness of keynote sessions, fireside chats, workshops, competitions, networking sessions and intern-carnival.

Global Entrepreneurship Summit is Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT-Kharagpur’s unique platform where pioneers of the business industry share their insights based on their experiences and entrepreneurial journey. The platform is a junction for aspiring entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, angel investors, industry experts as well as students.

“The year 2021, saw the Indian Startup Ecosystem setting a new normal. Despite the pandemic, more than four dozen unicorns emerged. Inclusion is about creating an environment for the diverse talent pool to express and work to their fullest potential and feel part of the company, its processes, systems, and growth, and also to work for providing living conditions with affordability considerations. The theme of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2022 is ‘Innovation for Inclusion’,” said Nayan Saluja and Harsh Agarwal, event heads at Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT-Kharagpur in a joint statement.

The Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT-Kharagpur, in its 15th edition of Global Entrepreneurship Summit, is attempting to provide an experience for participants to discover, formulate and evaluate their idea to inculcate a “risk-taking” mindset in the next generation innovative thinkers.

The previous editions of the summit witnessed large-scale participation across the country. Sundar Pichai (CEO, Google, and Alphabet), Sam Pitroda (pioneer of Indian telecom revolution), Ritesh Aggarwal (founder, OYO), Rahul Jaimini (co-founder, Swiggy), Amod Malviya (co-founder, Udaan), Steve Blank (adjunct professor, Stanford University, entrepreneur and author), Marty Cagan (founder and partner at Silicon Valley Product Group), Smriti Irani (Union cabinet minister, government of India), Suresh Prabhu (six-time parliament member, former Union minister) have all been a part of the previous editions of Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

Entrepreneur India is the media partner for the event.