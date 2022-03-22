Get a Beginner-Friendly Coding Education Online

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Many of the most in-demand skills in the marketplace this year have something to do with coding. You can bet that's going to remain true for years to come, as well. Whether you're looking for a way to climb the career ladder or you're launching a digital business, learning to code is an extremely valuable skill. It can save you money by allowing you to build your own products or solve your own problems, or it can make you in-demand as a consultant or employee.

Whatever your goal is, The Coding 101 Bootcamp Beginners Bundle can be a great, budget-friendly way to start your coding journey.

This 10-course bundle is taught by Zenva Academy (4.7/5-star instructor rating). Trusted by more than one million learners and developers, Zenva offers world-class training on-demand through its leading online learning platform. In these courses, you'll get a sampling of some of the best beginner-level training that Zenva has to offer.

Across 13 hours of content, you'll gain a comprehensive coding foundation in a number of different fields. In web development, you'll explore web design with HTML and CSS, learn how to add interactivity to your websites with Java and JavaScript, and more. There are courses on C++ to help you with software engineering, Kotlin for Android mobile development, and Python and MongoDB for working with data. You'll learn how to use Git and GitHub for version control on all of your projects and become a better organized programmer. Through it all, you'll see how different programming languages can be used in different ways to achieve different results, giving you a nuanced understanding of each.

Build a coding foundation from which to grow. Right now, The Coding 101 Bootcamp Beginners Bundle is on sale for a limited time for just $29.99.

