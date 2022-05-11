How Should You Build Your Software? Focus on the Customer Experience!

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you’re in the software development industry, you probably understand why customer experience is critical. Many established corporations understand this and commit themselves to enhancing user experience and work hard to improve it. For example, research shows that 86% of clients will pay more if the user experience is top-notch. As a software entrepreneur looking to achieve optimal customer satisfaction, you want to focus on customer experience.

Consider intuitive navigation

The old saying in real estate is "location, location, location." Well, in software development, it's "customer experience, customer experience, customer experience!" According to the Nielsen Norman Group, a great user experience should meet, "the exact needs of the customer, without fuss or bother." That said, when designing SaaS platform, you want to consider intuitive navigation as the first step.

Well-designed software with an intuitive user interface that is easy to navigate can be great for users. You also want to ensure all touchpoints have visual consistency. For example, Apple uses a consistent visual identity, and it has been vital in creating a loyal customer following. Another crucial factor to consider is the speed to allow users to complete tasks within their time limits.

One of the ways you can achieve this is by capturing high-quality interaction data and user feedback. It can help you and your team understand customer expectations and behavior and implement what you learn.

Stay connected and streamline customer feedback

This is a continuous process that software development professionals should not ignore. As you gather real-time data from customers, focus on enhancing your product based on previous feedback. Quick iteration and prototyping can help, because clients in the modern world want to fix their problems without a long wait. You don't want to leave potential customers out of the software development process, because it can determine how good the user experience is.

Make onboarding straightforward

Every developer needs to pay attention to an excellent integration experience. For example, if a user wants to complete an action, ensure they can finish all they need without turning online for training or help.

If you offer a checklist, ensure it is easy-to-follow, and every step is concise. The more you make the interface intuitive, the better the usability. This leaves your customers satisfied, and they may turn into long-term ones.

Entertain users

This is one of the best business strategies you can incorporate into your software development. Many companies are using a graphical user interface (GUI) to satisfy users. Graphics can enhance your application's usability. During development, focus on striking a balance between visual elements and technical functionalities.

You can use human-computer interaction methods that provide head-up display (HUD), cutting-edge, brain-controlled interfaces (BCI) and an innovative natural user interface (NUI). Keep in mind that your goal is to entertain and ensure customer satisfaction.

How U.S. tech firms can benefit from working with nearshore software development companies

In nearshoring, companies outsource work to those in neighboring countries. For example, due to the increased demand for software developers in the United States, tech companies can collaborate with experts in nearby countries for increased production. A tech company in the United States can outsource development work to skilled developers in a nearby country like Argentina.

Entrepreneurs in the software development industry should understand the need for continued reinvention and evolution. These won’t differentiate you from your competitors, but they're traits a dedicated software developer should embrace to become successful. If you're wondering how nearshore outsourcing can benefit your tech company, here's how:

Nearshoring can improve your company's production and profitability, because you won’t need to deal with possible issues, such as language and culture barriers. You’ll be working with individuals with similar mindsets and cultures to propel your enterprise to the next level.

Provide an excellent customer experience and stand out from your competitors

If you're looking to grow your tech business to the next level, you want to focus on user experience during the development stages. Experts believe this can enhance client interaction, leading to increased retention. Next time you launch your application, ensure the user experience is top-notch, and watch your customer base grow.