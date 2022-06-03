Get a Discount on 10 Refurbished Tech Deals Today

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs are always trying to hack everything, from raising capital to productivity. It's no surprise then that we're all bargain hunters. And if you want to find a bargain on tech products, the key is to buy refurbished.

Well, we've got a host of refurbished products available in the Entrepreneur Store and you can save a bundle on all of them. Check it out.

1. Apple MagSafe 1 Power Adapter

Remember the first time you heard how much the Apple Store was asking for a power adapter to charge your laptop? Yeah, we guffawed, too. Stick it to them by getting this one for a fraction of the price.

Get the Apple MagSafe 1 Power Adapter for $34.99 (reg. $79), a savings of 55 percent.

2. Altec Lansing HydraBlast Everything Proof Bluetooth Speaker

You're ready for anything this summer, but is your Bluetooth speaker? With the HydraBlast, the answer is yes. This Bluetooth speaker is built to be everything-proof: water, dust, drops, shocks. It even offers antimicrobial protection. Pair with two enabled devices, charge them wirelessly, and enjoy up to 20 hours of playtime on a charge.

Get the Altec Lansing HydraBlast Everything Proof Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99 (reg. $99), a savings of 20 percent.

3. Dell OptiPlex 7020 SFF i5-4570 8GB 500GB HDD Win10 Pro

Despite its 2014 provenance, the OptiPlex is still an impressive desktop that can deliver an outstanding computing experience in your home office. It's powered by a 4th generation Intel Core i5 4570 3.2GHz processor and 8GB RAM for outstanding performance and offers 500GB of storage.

Get the Dell OptiPlex 7020 SFF i5-4570 8GB 500GB HDD Win10 Pro for $259.99 (reg. $299), a savings of 13 percent.

4. Apple iPad Pro 9.7", 128GB

Once the premier tablet on the market, this refurbished iPad Pro is great for meeting all of your basic needs. It has a 9.7" multi-touchscreen for seamless browsing and app-jumping, HD cameras for connecting with friends, and 128GB of storage for all of your favorite apps, photos, videos, and more.

Get the Apple iPad Pro 9.7", 128GB for $264.99 (reg. $321), a savings of 17 percent.

5. Dell Latitude 3189, 11.6" Touch Pentium N4200 4GB 128GB Win10 Pro

This 2017 notebook has a 1.1GHz Intel Pentium N4200 Quad-Core CPU, 4GB of DDR3 RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage, making it a powerful option for all of your work from home needs. Plus, with an 11-hour battery life, you can use it all day without a charge.

Get the Dell Latitude 3189, 11.6" Touch Pentium N4200 4GB 128GB Win10 Pro for $289.99 (reg. $327), a savings of 11 percent.

6. Apple iPad mini 4, 128GB

Want a tablet for working while commuting or traveling? The 2019 mini 4 is a great option, with iOS 15 and an Apple A8 chip for seamless processing. It's also equipped with 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, and a ten-hour battery life.

Get the Apple iPad mini 4, 128GB for $289.99 (reg. $729), a savings of 60 percent.

7. Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (2015) i5, 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 256GB

Get the power of a laptop with the convenience and flexibility of a tablet. This 2015 MacBook Air is a supremely thin laptop that offers a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor and Intel HD Graphics 6000 card for extraordinary performance, no matter what you're doing. It even has an extensive 256GB SSD.

Get the Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (2015) i5, 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 256GB for $365.99 (reg. $1,109), a savings of 66 percent.

8. Dell Precision T3620 Tower i5-6500, 16GB 512GB SSD Win10 Pro

This 2017 desktop tower has an ultra-fast 3.4GHz processor and 16GB of RAM for efficient multitasking, gaming, and more. A speedy 512GB SSD and NVIDIA Quadro K620 video card make it especially potent for rendering, data calculations, and gaming.

Get the Dell Precision T3620 Tower i5-6500, 16GB 512GB SSD Win10 Pro for $398.99 (reg. $527), a savings of 24 percent.

9. HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows

Check all of your productivity boxes at once with this deal! For less than $500, you'll get a powerful 2019 HP EliteBook 840 G4 with an integrated touchscreen and lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 to simplify all of your workflows.

Get the HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows for $499.99 (reg. $919), a savings of 46 percent.

10. HP EliteBook 840 G6 14" Windows 10 Pro

Upgrade your laptop situation at a discount. The HP EliteBook offers high performance in a highly portable package while running Windows 10 Pro. It has fast and efficient wireless LAN and pre-configured enterprise-level PC protection for small and medium-sized businesses.

Get the HP EliteBook 840 G6 14" Windows 10 Pro for $589.99 (reg. $714), a savings of 17 percent.

