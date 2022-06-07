Climb Up the Career Ladder With This Certification Training
This $35 bundle covers CompTIA, AWS, and Cisco Certification Exams.
One of the byproducts of the Great Resignation is job openings outnumbering applicants, an odd conundrum that actually bodes well for savvy individuals who aren't ready to leave the workforce. With so many openings across industries, it's a great time to elevate your professional skills and vie for higher level jobs with greater pay.
But to do so, you may need to earn some certifications. The 2022 CompTIA & AWS, Cisco Certification Paths Bundle has you covered with course and prep materials to help you ace some of today's most important and lucrative certifications.
Whether you're looking to take advantage of a scarce labor market to find a new IT job or you want to climb up at your current workplace, this bundle can help. It includes more than 30 hours of exam prep for 13 different certification paths, all curated by CramWise.
CramWise Practice Exams are trusted by individuals around the world. These comprehensive exam simulations are delivered via the premier exam delivery system — the CramWise Exam Environment™ — allowing students to test their knowledge and gain confidence before sitting the real exam.
The bundle includes materials on 13 top certifications:
- CompTIA A+ Core 1 (220-1001)
- CompTIA A+ Core 2 (220-1002)
- CompTIA Network+ (N10-008)
- CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601)
- CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)
- CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002)
- CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002)
- CompTIA Data+ (DA0-001)
- AWS Solutions Architect (SAA-C02)
- AWS SysOps Administrator (SOA-C02)
- AWS Developer Associate (DVA-C01)
- AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner (CLF-C01)
- CISCO CCNA
That represents training in cloud computing, network administration, IT fundamentals, and much more. All in one place.
Take your skills up a notch and get certified for the trouble. Right now, lifetime access to The 2022 CompTIA & AWS, Cisco Certification Paths Bundle is available for just $34.99 for a limited time.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
This Founder Wanted to Infuse a Marshmallow With Chocolate, for a Better S'More. He Had No Idea How Hard That Would Be.
-
Why Your Franchise Depends on Strong Unit Economics, and 5 Ways to Strengthen Them
-
3 Reasons Espresso Could Be Your Shortcut to Productivity (It Works for Elon Musk)
-
Lessons I Learned After Everything Went Wrong in My Business
-
How This First-Time Author Turned His Coaching Experience Into a No. 1 Bestseller for Kids
-
The Future of Startups Lives Outside of Silicon Valley: Here's Why
-
The CEO of GoDaddy's Secret to Creating a Culture of Experimentation