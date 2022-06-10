Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Chocolate Nightmare: Two M&M Factory Workers Got Stuck in a Chocolate Tank

It's a real-life Willy Wonka story.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At the Mars M&M factory in Elizabethtown, Penn., two factory workers endured what might be a child's dream: falling into a vat of chocolate. In reality, it was a workplace nightmare.

After falling into the tank, the two workers were unable to escape and stood waist-deep in the mixture until eventually being rescued.

"We are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site," a Mars spokesperson told CNN.

Emergency responders had to cut a hole through the side of the tank to free the individuals. Rescue workers said pulling them straight out of the tank was an "eliminated" option.

One worker was transported to a hospital via helicopter and the other was by ground — the extent of their injuries, as well as how they fell in the tank, is still unknown.

"We can confirm both people have been taken offsite for further evaluation," a Mars rep told the New York Post. "We're extremely grateful for the quick work of first responders."

Related: 'Max' Brenner Was Pushed Out of His Own Company, Financially Destroyed, and Banned From Making Chocolate For Five Years. But He Learned: 'Hell Has Benefits.'

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

News and trends

'You Have No Human Decency': Disney Issues Apology After Internet Goes Wild Over A Disneyland Employee Who Ruined a Couple's Proposal

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

News and trends

'Whoa I Don't Even Have a Uterus': Amy Schumer Responds to Tampon Shortage Accusations

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Video conferences

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

Bryan Lovgren

Bryan Lovgren

Read More