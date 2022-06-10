Chocolate Nightmare: Two M&M Factory Workers Got Stuck in a Chocolate Tank
It's a real-life Willy Wonka story.
At the Mars M&M factory in Elizabethtown, Penn., two factory workers endured what might be a child's dream: falling into a vat of chocolate. In reality, it was a workplace nightmare.
After falling into the tank, the two workers were unable to escape and stood waist-deep in the mixture until eventually being rescued.
"We are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site," a Mars spokesperson told CNN.
Emergency responders had to cut a hole through the side of the tank to free the individuals. Rescue workers said pulling them straight out of the tank was an "eliminated" option.
One worker was transported to a hospital via helicopter and the other was by ground — the extent of their injuries, as well as how they fell in the tank, is still unknown.
"We can confirm both people have been taken offsite for further evaluation," a Mars rep told the New York Post. "We're extremely grateful for the quick work of first responders."
