Your Tesla Just Got More Expensive, Again - See the Price Hike Following 10% Staff Cut
Prices have surged across all Tesla models for the second time this year.
Tesla is raising the prices of all its U.S. models — again.
This is Tesla's second price hike of the year. Last March, the company raised its prices on all models by as much as 10%. On Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed the March price hike, blaming supply chain issues and the price of materials.
"Tesla & SpaceX are seeing significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials & logistics," he wrote.
The new hikes are not as large as the first time around — the biggest increase in March was a jump of $12,500 — but they are still significant. The price increases range from $2,000 for the Long Range Model Y up to $6,000 for the Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive.
Related: Tesla Is Cutting 10% of Workforce, Elon Musk Says He Has a 'Super Bad Feeling' About the Economy
Musk has yet to address the recent spike.
In early June, Tesla announced it was cutting 10% of its salaried staff, starting with a no-tolerance policy that demands Tesla workers return to the office. "If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned," Musk said.
Tesla's most affordable car is currently the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, clocking in at $46,990 — marking a more than $10,000 increase since its $35,000 starting price back in 2016.
Related: Elon Musk's Illusion of Control Undermines Tesla's Future
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
How This 'Shark Tank' Vet and Her Game-Changing Invention Are Revolutionizing Personal Safety
-
3 Things That'll Make You a Master of Forming — and Keeping — Great Habits
-
The Secrets That Helped LeBron James Become a Billionaire (And Have Nothing to Do With Playing Basketball)
-
Entering Into a Saturated Market? You Can Still Succeed.
-
How These Food Entrepreneurs Went From Barely Staying Afloat to Having Hour-Long Lines
-
3 Ways a Unified Sales and Marketing Team Can Drive Demand Generation
-
Hitting the Road for Summer Travel? Sticker Shock at the Pump Is Going to Burn