Your Tesla Just Got More Expensive, Again - See the Price Hike Following 10% Staff Cut

Tesla is raising the prices of all its U.S. models — again.

This is Tesla's second price hike of the year. Last March, the company raised its prices on all models by as much as 10%. On Twitter, Tesla CEO addressed the March price hike, blaming supply chain issues and the price of materials.

"Tesla & SpaceX are seeing significant recent pressure in raw materials & logistics," he wrote.

The new hikes are not as large as the first time around — the biggest increase in March was a jump of $12,500 — but they are still significant. The price increases range from $2,000 for the Long Range Model Y up to $6,000 for the Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive.

Musk has yet to address the recent spike.

In early June, Tesla announced it was cutting 10% of its salaried staff, starting with a no-tolerance policy that demands Tesla workers return to the office. "If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned," Musk said.

Tesla's most affordable car is currently the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, clocking in at $46,990 — marking a more than $10,000 increase since its $35,000 starting price back in 2016.

