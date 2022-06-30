Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's time to break out the red, white and blue to celebrate America's birthday.

July 4, 2022 is the 246th anniversary of the Second Continental Congress unanimously adopting the Declaration of Independence, which announced the colonies' separation from Great Britain. A celebration of American independence, the Fourth of July is a holiday usually associated with fireworks, barbecues, concerts, parades and family. However, life goes on — daily activities such as running errands can't always be put on hold. Store, business and post office closures can put a damper on plans when you're searching for last-minute necessities on Independence Day.

Perhaps you forgot the key ingredient to your signature dish, ran out of sunscreen for your pool party or broke the markers at the craft table. The fact that July 4 is a federal holiday means you might be uncertain about where you can turn to save the day.

Here's a guide to what stores and services will be open on the Fourth of July this year.

What stores are open on the Fourth of July?

Luckily for last-minute shoppers, most major retailers will remain open (with shortened hours) on the federal holiday. Below is a list of some retailers and their hours of operation:

Target: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Walmart: 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

T.J. Maxx: 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m

Lowe's: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CVS: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Are convenience stores open?

Perhaps you forgot something quite simple — butter, soda, a toothbrush or firewood — convenience stores have got you covered. 7-Eleven, RiteAid, Speedway, Wawa, Walgreens and Dollar General remain open and can save the day.

Will grocery stores be open on Independence Day?

About 74 million Americans pull out their grills and barbecue for the Fourth of July (cooking up about 150 million hot dogs!). Maybe work was crazy, and you couldn't get to the store until the morning of Independence Day. Below is a list of grocery stores that will be open:

BJ's Wholesale Club: Regular hours

The Fresh Market: Regular hours

Publix: Regular hours

Ralphs: Open (hours vary by location)

Safeway: Regular hours (pharmacy closed)

Star Market: Regular hours (pharmacy closed)

Trader Joe's: Open (all locations close at 5:00 p.m.)

Wegmans: Regular hours

Whole Foods: Regular hours

Is the stock market open on July 4 and July 5?

The New York Stock Exchange is closed on July 4. It reopens Tuesday, July 5. There are only a few other holidays on which the New York Stock Exchange is closed: New Year's Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President's Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas.

Are banks open on Independence Day?

The Federal Reserve, the central banking system of the U.S., has 11 standard bank holidays (Independence Day is one of them). However, this doesn't completely rule out all banking transactions. Although you might not be able to go into a bank to speak with a teller or open an account, ATMs will still be open.

