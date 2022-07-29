A major storm hit Sin City Thursday night — leaving much of it under water.

put a flash flood and severe thunderstorm warning out as heavy rain inundated the area, flooding streets, airports, parking lots, and the entire Strip where some of the world's most famous casinos and hotels are located.

Despite the storm's severity, Las Vegas Fire Information Officer Tim Szymanski told The New York Post there were no injuries reported at this time.

As the weather catastrophe unfolded, many took to Twitter to share the shocking scenes.

Meteorologist and reporter Bree Guy posted a video of the storm and flooding streets in a residential area.

Another user posted a video of cars piling up amid the flood.

Lake Mead is dry and the streets of Vegas are flash flooding.

Twitter user Ken Camp posted a video showing water pouring into the Linq parking garage on the Strip.

this is the Linq parking garage on the Strip.

And a video taken by David Woods and posted by reporter David Charns reveals heavy rain streaming into Planet Hollywood on the Strip.

Video shows rain coming through the ceiling at Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip. Part of the ceiling then appears to fall on a gaming table below.



: David Woods pic.twitter.com/pncO7rjRC4 — David Charns (@davidcharns) July 29, 2022

The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas announced early on Friday that the rain had subsided across most of the Vegas Valley, but certain areas remained flooded.

The rain has ended across most of the #Vegas Valley but extensive runoff continues across our local washes and drainages, and areas of standing water persist. A Flood Advisory will remain in effect through 2:45 am.

