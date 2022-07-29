Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Flooding in Las Vegas Leaves Several Casinos, the Strip and Airport Under Water

People took to Twitter to share shocking videos of the scene.

By

A major storm hit Sin City Thursday night — leaving much of it under water.

Las Vegas put a flash flood and severe thunderstorm warning out as heavy rain inundated the area, flooding streets, airports, parking lots, and the entire Strip where some of the world's most famous casinos and hotels are located.

Despite the storm's severity, Las Vegas Fire Information Officer Tim Szymanski told The New York Post there were no injuries reported at this time.

As the weather catastrophe unfolded, many took to Twitter to share the shocking scenes.

Meteorologist and reporter Bree Guy posted a video of the storm and flooding streets in a residential area.

Another user posted a video of cars piling up amid the flood.

Twitter user Ken Camp posted a video showing water pouring into the Linq parking garage on the Strip.

And a video taken by David Woods and posted by reporter David Charns reveals heavy rain streaming into Planet Hollywood on the Strip.

The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas announced early on Friday that the rain had subsided across most of the Vegas Valley, but certain areas remained flooded.

