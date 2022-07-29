Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Finding quality talent is possible, even with the most shoestring budgets. You just need to know where to look. Growing businesses may not have access to all the resources of larger companies, but modern recruiting strategies and online job boards help even the playing field.

Shutterstock

Effective reduces turnover and saves money in the long term, so you want to make the right hires the first time. Plenty of free job sites can make this possible, and you'll be happy to know that even a small investment to take advantage of premium hiring tools can significantly impact finding top talent.

This collection features some of the best recruiting and hiring platforms for small businesses. Learn where to post jobs for free and how to get your listing in front of as many qualified candidates as possible.

ZipRecruiter - Best Overall

ZipRecruiter is a popular career site that offers a free trial where businesses can leverage their premium offerings to reach top candidates. Job postings are sent to more than 100 job sites with just one click.

Using innovative matching technology, qualified candidates that meet your criteria will be invited to apply. Additionally, hiring managers can ask to connect with specific job seekers via ZipRecruiter's Invite to Apply feature. On top of that, ZipRecruiter makes it easy to review and rate candidates so your hiring managers can stay organized and save time.

LinkedIn

While LinkedIn is a go-to for professional networking, the platform also lets businesses post one job for free. Once your listing is live, it will appear in search results for specific keywords and industries. You can easily filter and manage your applicants and promote your post to broaden your reach — free job listings on LinkedIn expire 30 days after the post date.

Craigslist

Craigslist is the free job board you're looking for if you're looking for volume. This well-known classified ad website can be effective for finding service workers and filling hourly roles. Craigslist displays job listings in search results based on when they were posted, so newer listings appear at the top of the page.

Indeed

Indeed is another popular job site that offers free and paid job posting options. Free listings appear in general search results, and sponsored postings supported by a "pay-per-click" model can garner more visibility. In addition to appearing higher in search results, Indeed also pushes sponsored listings in job alerts based on criteria candidates subscribe to.

PostJobFree

Just as the name suggests, PostJobFree is a website that lets companies list their open positions at no cost. The website has a database of resumes you can view for free — the only catch is that you'll need to pay to unlock candidate information. They offer excellent paid tools that distribute your listing to other job boards, similar to ZipRecruiter.