E-mail Etiquette

Make a good impression, even online.

September 18, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Writing e-mail may seem more casual and less formal that other types of communication, but when it comes to your business, take no chances. Online message offer many opportunities for misunderstandings because there are no gestures, body language or facial expressions to give you cues as to meaning. Here are some tips:

Type in uppercase and lowercase letters.

Check your spelling and grammar.

Write every message as though your mother, best friend and worst enemy will read it.

Use a signature file to include your contact information.

Be concise.

Write clear, descriptive subject lines.

