Financial News--CKE Restaurants, McDonald's, Panera Bread, Papa John's, Perkins, Tricon

October 1, 2001

Anaheim, California-CKE Restaurants Inc., operator of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, said that it has lost money for the seventh consecutive quarter. The company lost $36.8 million for the three months ended Aug. 13, up from a loss of $13.9 million in the same period a year ago. The bigger loss stemmed mostly from one-time charges from closing and selling restaurants. -Los Angeles Times

Oak Brook, Illinois-McDonald's said it expects third-quarter earnings to exceed Wall Street estimates. The company expects earnings per share of 41 to 42 cents in the third quarter, compared with the 40 cents per share estimated by analysts. -Reuters

St. Louis-Panera Bread Co. said systemwide same-store sales rose 3.3 percent in the four weeks ended August 11 vs. the comparable period a year ago. -Nation's Restaurant News

Louisville, Kentucky-Papa John's International Inc. said sales rose 0.5 percent at restaurants open at least one year systemwide in August. The company expects third-quarter earnings per share to be near the middle of a previously announced range of 42 to 49 cents. -Reuters

Memphis-The Restaurant Co., franchisor of the 494-unit Perkins Restaurant and Bakery chain, reported a 42-percent drop in profits, to $709,000, from $1.21 million in the year-ago period. -Nation's Restaurant News

Louisville, Kentucky-Tricon Global Restaurants Inc., franchisor of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, said that sales were flat compared with a year ago in stores opened at least one year in the four weeks ending September 8. Same-store sales increased 2 percent at KFC and 1 percent at Pizza Hut, and declined 4 percent at Taco Bell, the company said. -Reuters