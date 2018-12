<b></b>

November 15, 2001 1 min read

Detroit-Little Caesars Enterprise Inc. plans to sell 500 of its 4,000 stores to franchisees, leaving it with just 50 to 100 company-owned outlets. The sales are expected to be completed shortly and are part of Manage to Own, a five-year plan announced in January that gives Little Caesars managers the opportunity to buy their own restaurants and will enable to company to become mainly a franchise operation. -Associated Press