Big O to Open More Corporate Locations
Englewood, Colorado-Big O Tires is eschewing its previous focus on franchising by planning to open a number of company-owned stores through its Big O Retail Enterprise (BORE) network. Convenience to the company's New Albany, Indiana, plant is responsible for most of the new BORE stores being located in Ohio. Big O president John Adams notes that the company builds up supervisory and training efficiencies by congregating its stores in a limited geographic area. -Tire Business