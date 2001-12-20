Big O to Open More Corporate Locations

<b></b>

December 20, 2001

Englewood, Colorado-Big O Tires is eschewing its previous focus on franchising by planning to open a number of company-owned stores through its Big O Retail Enterprise (BORE) network. Convenience to the company's New Albany, Indiana, plant is responsible for most of the new BORE stores being located in Ohio. Big O president John Adams notes that the company builds up supervisory and training efficiencies by congregating its stores in a limited geographic area. -Tire Business