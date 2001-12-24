Wooing the Female Market

Is your company cashing in on the powerful women's market ? Here are some ways you can.

Women clearly play a major role in all kinds of purchasing decisions, whether they're single or married, says Beth Brenner, publisher of Self magazine, which recently conducted a survey of women's attitudes toward marketers.

Self asked 1,170 women aged 18 to 49 with household incomes of $30,000 or more how well they thought marketers in various industries understood women's needs. Although cosmetics companies fared the best, with a 52 percent positive rating, the overall ratings weren't impressive. The worst offenders: computer/software (20 percent approval), automotive (17 percent), investing (16 percent), home electronics (15 percent), and liquor companies (11 percent).

Your company can score better, Brenner says, if you use these marketing strategies, based on survey results: