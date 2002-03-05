Starting a Business

Travel Laundry Laments

Clean up on business trips without cleaning out your pocketbook.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Business travelers often get taken to the cleaners-literally-when they're on the road. Many times, guests have little choice but to use their hotel's valet service. But hotels charge outrageous markups for doing laundry because they know they can. Check out the following tips to avoid these high prices.

  • Bring enough clothes to last the whole week even if that means you'll be carrying an extra piece of luggage on the plane.
  • Pack smart. Anticipate what you'll need and what you won't. Even the most seasoned business travelers sometimes bring the wrong clothes on a trip.
  • Ask the concierge or front desk if there's a washing machine on the premises. Coin-operated appliances are far less expensive than dry cleaning. Sometimes hotels will allow guests to use their in-house, industrial-strength washing machines if needed.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market