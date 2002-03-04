Tuffy to Purchase Car-X

<b></b>

March 4, 2002 1 min read

Toledo, Ohio--Tuffy Associates Corp. has entered into an agreement under which one of its subsidiaries will purchase substantially all the assets of SMK Speedy International Inc.'s Car-X business in the United States. The Car-X business being sold partially consists of substantially all the operating assets of Car-X Service Systems Inc., franchisor of 183 automotive repair stores in the United States. Tuffy intends to manage the two businesses as separate brands to the consumer, while leveraging the strength of the combined entity for the benefit of the franchisees and customers of both brands. -Tuffy Associates Corp.