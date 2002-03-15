Weekend Warrior

Want to begin your business part time on weekends? These tips will keep you from running ragged.

First, evaluate your other time commitments. Do you have to shuttle your kids to Little League every Saturday? Do you use the weekend to visit your parents or run errands? Make sure you're ready to fit a business into your weekend hours.

Make sure you continually check in with your spouse and kids to make sure resentments don't build. Focus on the positive; talk about how you expect this to soon be a full-time business.

Remember, it's the weekend: You must make some time to be good to yourself. Sleep in an extra hour or treat yourself to a special meal, a movie or a ballgame every once in a while. If you don't, you'll soon resent your weekend business.

