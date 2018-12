Don't hard-sell potential customers.

April 16, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If clients feel you're only trying to get more out of them to make a sale, and you're not really coming to them with solutions or ideas, that leaves a sour taste in their mouths. Instead of going for broke with first-time buyers, think long term. Even if you make less money than usual off that first sale, you'll make it up in repeat business.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business