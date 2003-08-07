Give Customers a Little Variety

This surefire tactic will put some punch back into your product.

A successful product array can include variations on a theme. Consider smaller or larger versions of your existing products. For example, the Mag-Lite flashlight comes in sizes ranging from a keychain model to one comparable in size to a policeman's truncheon. By offering a variety of options, you increase the number of potential buyers in two ways: You can reach people who wouldn't have considered buying your original product but who like the variations, and you can turn a single purchase into multiple purchases.

