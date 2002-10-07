The Franchise Center to Hold 2 1/2-Day Seminar

<b></b>

October 7, 2002

El Paso, Texas--The Franchise Center of the College of Business Administration at the University of Texas at El Paso will be holding its 2½-Day Seminar of the Franchise Management Certificate Program October 24 to 26 at the Hilton Camino Real Hotel in El Paso. The sessions cover franchise law, personnel, international franchising and accounting for prospective franchisees.

Participants can earn Continuing Professional Education Credits, Continuing Education Units or Institute of Certified Franchise Executive Credits. For more information, visit www.utep.edu/fc. -The Franchise Center