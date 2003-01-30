Yum Brands Revamping Image

January 30, 2003 1 min read

Louisville, Kentucky--Yum Brands is attempting to move ahead of the competition by improving the menu choices, service quality and dining atmosphere of the 33,000 restaurants it operates via its five fast-food chains, including Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The restructuring is in response to patron feedback the company started ambitiously soliciting three years ago, after the chain's chief executive, David Novak, took over. Under Novak, Taco Bell is receiving new grills to cook recently added menu items.

Yum Brands is also experimenting with higher-end concepts, such as the Yan-Can Asian restaurant chain. While these strategies have been paying off, Novak acknowledges that it will take time to revamp Yum Brands' image. -Forbes