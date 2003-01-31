Expansion News--A&W, Kitchen Tune-Up, Popeyes

Vancouver--A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. has signed an agreement to convert up to eight Super Frites mall restaurants in Quebec, subject to further due diligence. The Super Frites locations will be converted to A&W restaurants once the transaction is complete. -A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

Aberdeen, South Dakota--To expand its system, Kitchen Tune-Up is introducing a new part-time franchise offering. The part-time offering can be either added to an existing business, or operated in markets with populations smaller than 100,000. -Kitchen Tune-Up

Atlanta--AFC Enterprises Inc. is looking for recruits for Team Canada, a group of experienced multiunit restaurateurs, to expand its Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits brand in Canada. The company plans to award exclusive territory development areas to franchisees throughout the country by the end of 2003. -Primezone

