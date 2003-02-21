Cold Stone Creamery Expanding in New Mexico

<b></b>

February 21, 2003 1 min read

Albuquerque, New Mexico--Cold Stone Creamery is establishing its presence in New Mexico with one store opening this month and two more to come within the year. Franchise owners Tom and Erik Willis will open a 1,350-square-foot store on Nob Hill. The store, Albuquerque's fourth, should be open by March.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Cold Stone Creamery, founded in 1988, operates 342 stores in 32 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company opened its first store in Albuquerque in July 2001. -New Mexico Business Weekly