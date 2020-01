You can start by taking a closer look at your best employees.

April 28, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One way to create a highly customized evaluation of your work force is to use your best employees to build a benchmark against which you can measure the rest of your work force. If your top two salespeople average 30 percent annual growth in their territories while the rest get just 5 percent, you may have some training and/or hiring to do before you can grow significantly.

Excerpted from Grow Your Business