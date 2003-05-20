Coping With Frustration

The best employees know how to handle their emotions.

We all get frustrated when things don't go the way we expect. Outstanding employees know how to control their frustrations, which is an attribute that you want to discover during the interview process. They will get frustrated, but will they quickly dismiss frustrations with events they have no control over? For example, a purchasing agent may get frustrated over high interest rates, which are making it difficult to buy equipment the company needs. However, she will get over it quickly because she knows there's nothing she can do to change the situation. The last thing you want is to hire an employee who is perpetually frustrated with things that she has no control over. To find out how a candidate can cope with frustration, ask her: "What was the most frustrating aspect of your last position?"

