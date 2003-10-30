Performance Questions

What to ask potential employees to see if they're a performer

October 30, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Is your candidate a performer who consistently delivers more than is expected and does so on time? Ask candidates the question "Have you ever delivered more than what was expected of you?" A "No" answer is not acceptable. Outstanding employees always deliver more than what is expected of them. You are looking for candidates to describe how they were able tot enhance and add value to an important project. Ask what motivated them to push ahead and deliver more than the minimum requirement? Was this a one-time situation, or are they always motivated to achieve more than what is expected?

Excerpted from Attracting & Rewarding Outstanding Employees