Regis Plans Growth for Sassoon

<b></b>

December 1, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Edina, Minnesota-Regis Corp. bought 758 hair salons in 25 transactions during fiscal year 2003, but one of the most important for future growth was the acquisition of Vidal Sassoon, companies officials say.

The franchisor and operator of hair salons will put that buy to work when it opens two studio-size Sassoon stores in the United Kingdom in December and another in Chicago early next year. Regis plans to add about 10 annually for a few years after that and ultimately expects to have more than 200 of the salons. -The Minneapolis/St.Paul Business Journal