Popeyes Targets Three New Markets

June 10, 2004 1 min read

Atlanta-Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits, a division of AFC Enterprises Inc., said it is targeting three new markets for expansion.

The new markets include Knoxville, Tennessee; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. The company said it also is targeting increased expansion in Phoenix; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Indianapolis; Buffalo, New York; Cleveland; Denver; Detroit, and Los Angeles.

Popeyes has a system of 4,091 restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico and 36 foreign countries. -Nation's Restaurant News