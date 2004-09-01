Franchises

High on Life

Genuine enthusiasm translates to good business in any language.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Hyon Bradford's happiness may be easily visible, but her true success lies hidden in the pages of her life. As a teenager, Bradford came to the United States from South Korea. She graduated from college, but married young and took on the role of homemaker. When she later divorced, she faced the intimidating task of entering the work force.

Owning and operating a cosmetology business for 11 years helped Bradford gain financial independence, but it wasn't until 2002, when she purchased a Profit-Tell International franchise in Fairfax, Virginia, that she discovered purpose in her life. As a franchisee, Bradford, 47, sells marketing tools such as on-hold advertising, voice-activated Web sites and talking newsletters to businesses.

Unlike the services she sells, her life is rarely on hold, as indicated by her projected 2004 sales of $100,000. Bradford is always busy contacting businesses and giving presentations to potential customers. "I'll always be active," she says. "That's my nature, and I'm happy."

Bradford's personality has helped her overcome her fears of doing business in a language other than her own. To avoid negative first impressions, she forgoes the phone whenever possible and instead goes door-to-door. "Once they see me, they notice the person rather than the language barrier," she says.

As soon as a deal is made, Bradford transforms into a technician. Standing on a ladder in heels and a skirt, she installs the equipment right then and there, much to her clients' surprise. "They're amused at how I do it," she says. "It's not about money; it's [about] accomplishment. It feels great."

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

Jazzercise Still Thrives After 50 Years... and Its Startup Fee Is Only $1,250

Franchises

How a Colorado Home-Improvement Franchise Found Its Market

Franchises

This Junk Hauling Franchise Helps Seniors Declutter and Relieve Anxiety