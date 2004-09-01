Franchises

Picture Perfect

Cameras, costumes and toddlers are all in a day's work for Lil' Angels franchisees.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the September 2004 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

For a young couple looking to open a franchise together, Lil' Angels Photography was practically heaven-sent. Three years ago, Tom Castle, 37, and Julie Castle, 33, were leafing through the Yellow Pages, looking for inspiration. When they came across the Photography section, they remembered meeting a Lil' Angels franchise owner on a cruise. Suddenly, the couple knew their search for a franchise was over.

Lil' Angels provides professional-quality photography to day-care centers, preschools and organizations for children. The company adds creative flair with its "Fashion for Kids Program," where children are photographed dressed up as anything from a race-car driver to a cowgirl.

"We felt this was something we could really enjoy," Julie says. "The initial investment was within reach, and the time to get started was minimal."

Neither Tom nor Julie had any professional photography experience, so Tom took a part-time job at a local photo lab. The couple has maintained their success by assessing and capitalizing on each other's strengths: Tom has a knack for charming children, while Julie makes the most of her business savvy. Although blending their differing styles wasn't easy, eventually the business blossomed. So did their family-they now have a daughter and a son.

Thanks to the flexibility of their franchise, these young parents only work about 10 months per year-they photograph about 6,500 kids during that period-and they spend the rest of the year enjoying family time. They charge between $25 and $100 per child. Professionally, their reputation has opened many doors. Most of their new business comes from customer referrals. "That's when you know you're doing something right," Julie says.

What they're doing isn't easy. Convincing one 2-year-old not to cry, or to pose naturally for the camera is difficult-and they sometimes photograph 60 2-year-olds in a row. "The key is to make sure the kids have fun," Tom says. "Taking pictures is a lot of pressure on them."

He and Julie never force an unwilling or scared child to get his or her picture taken, and they strive for a natural look in their photographs. Their care and professionalism are paying off-2004 sales are projected to reach between $350,000 and $450,000, and satisfied customers abound. "We've had parents who literally scream with excitement and surprise [when they see the photos]," Julie says. "Some are so overwhelmed, they cry. We get phone calls days or even weeks later, thanking us for taking such beautiful pictures."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchises

5 Things Franchise Owners Should Know About the New Department of Labor Rule on 'Joint Employment'

Franchises

How Shaq Is Bringing Fun Back to Papa John's

Franchises

There's a Skilled Trade Labor Shortage. Can We Fix It?