Guest Writer

Chief Marketing Officer, Fuzzy Logix

Aashu Virmani is responsible for sales enablement, driving differentiation in the Fuzzy Logix proposition, and creating value by building and nurturing a partner ecosystem. Virmani, a Business Development, M&A and Product Strategy Executive with over 20 years of experience in the telecom/wireless industry at both Fortune 500 companies and high-tech startups, has led the product management and marketing for a $300m digital services business at Xura (formerly Comverse) and the marketing, business development and corporate strategy functions at Sonus networks.