Abhay Antony

Abhay Antony

Product Manager, Roposo
Abhay is currently working as a Product Manager in one of the most Interesting social networks in the Indian market - Roposo where people share stories and tips around fashion. He started his career with Verizon and has also worked for a about a year with product operations management at Facebook. Abhay has a degree in BE in Computer Science from the Birla Institute of Technology.

 

More From Abhay Antony

4 Reasons Why Fashion In India Will Be Driven By Tier-2 Cities
Fashion

4 Reasons Why Fashion In India Will Be Driven By Tier-2 Cities

Smartphone penetration creates a fashion democracy in the country
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.