A dynamic leader with more than 17-years of extensive cross-functional experience with some of
the most trusted global brands such as The Judge Group, L&T Infotech, LiquidHub, Birlasoft
and Genpact. Abhishek Agarwal is the SVP Global Delivery for The Judge Group, and he is
responsible for the launch and oversight of Judge India, a key component of Judge’s global
delivery strategy.
He is an MBA from ENPC, Paris, France and a Bachelor of Engineering
from Marathawada University, India. During the past 17-year in the corporate world, he made
splendid effort building delivery centers across the Americas, Europe, India, and APAC. With
his exceptional leadership and managerial skills in Global Delivery, Strategic IT Outsourcing,
Talent Acquisition, Recruitment, Sourcing, MIS/Analytics, Strategic Resource Management,
Staffing, Business Analysis & Operations, Abhishek contributed massively to the growth and
success of both organizations and people.
Before joining The Judge Group, Abhishek was serving International Technology Solutions as
Head of Global Talent Acquisition/Sourcing (IT). He also held global talent acquisition and
delivery leadership roles for several other technology solutions, consulting and services
companies, where he led many large teams in both physical and virtual environments.
Besides leading The Judge Group’s global delivery mission in India, Abhishek is also an active
member of various professional organizations in the US. He is a well-known speaker at various
industry forums for global recruitment, talent acquisition, operations and workforce planning. He
is a proven leader with a track record of success in setting up global delivery strategies and
international offices.
