Senior Vice President (Global Delivery), The Judge Group

A dynamic leader with more than 17-years of extensive cross-functional experience with some of

the most trusted global brands such as The Judge Group, L&T Infotech, LiquidHub, Birlasoft

and Genpact. Abhishek Agarwal is the SVP Global Delivery for The Judge Group, and he is

responsible for the launch and oversight of Judge India, a key component of Judge’s global

delivery strategy.

He is an MBA from ENPC, Paris, France and a Bachelor of Engineering

from Marathawada University, India. During the past 17-year in the corporate world, he made

splendid effort building delivery centers across the Americas, Europe, India, and APAC. With

his exceptional leadership and managerial skills in Global Delivery, Strategic IT Outsourcing,

Talent Acquisition, Recruitment, Sourcing, MIS/Analytics, Strategic Resource Management,

Staffing, Business Analysis & Operations, Abhishek contributed massively to the growth and

success of both organizations and people.

Before joining The Judge Group, Abhishek was serving International Technology Solutions as

Head of Global Talent Acquisition/Sourcing (IT). He also held global talent acquisition and

delivery leadership roles for several other technology solutions, consulting and services

companies, where he led many large teams in both physical and virtual environments.

Besides leading The Judge Group’s global delivery mission in India, Abhishek is also an active

member of various professional organizations in the US. He is a well-known speaker at various

industry forums for global recruitment, talent acquisition, operations and workforce planning. He

is a proven leader with a track record of success in setting up global delivery strategies and

international offices.