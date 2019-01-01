Abhishek Joshiheads Rajendra & Ursula Joshi Food Industries Pvt. Limited (Rufil) where he oversees the entire process of this new venture from the grassroots level to the executive stage. Revered in his processing and production plant, Mr. Abhishek Joshi is a visionary who is of the opinion that not just Jaipurites but the entire country is entitled to fresh and pure milk and dairy products at a reasonable price.

Mr. Abhishek Joshi acquired his Masters in Management from Warwick Business School after completing his bachelor’s degree from LNMIIT Jaipur. He may be the youngest MD at the RUJ Group but his dedication towards building trust among consumers by delivering the best products certainly puts him in the same league with his counterparts in the company’s different ventures. Carrying the legacy of RUJ Group forward with Rufil, which intends to produce high-quality products, Mr. Abhishek Joshi‘s philosophy of purity, precision and empowerment is just what the mother company, RUJ stands for.

Since childhood, he always used to visit his uncle, Dr. Rajendra Joshi in Switzerland where he used to always enjoy Swiss yogurts. He was always inspired by the level of expertise the Swiss maintained in producing their dairy products. This drove him to conceptualize Rufil - his ambitious project that will replicate Swiss quality and perfection. He aims to provide not just the best products in Jaipur or Rajasthan, but the entire country in the years to come. Mr. Abhishek Joshi currently lives in Jaipur where he takes active part in the production of the company’s products and sees to Rufil’s commitment to providing the best products.

A dedicated family man, Mr. Abhishek inculcates the same values with all his employees. His belief that family comes first is a clear indicator of how the work culture in Rufil is. He is married to Shikha Joshiwho is also an Engineer and Management graduate by education, is an avid traveler and a voracious reader,and they have a three year old child. Employees are as important at his company thanks to his approachability and a hands-on personal equation with his staff. In his free time, Mr. Abhishek Joshi likes to dabble in.He himself is a sports enthusiast and so he focuses on his fitness and wishes to contribute in the same way through producing the national health drink, i.e., milk.

Before becoming the MD of Rufil, Mr. Abhishek Joshi was working as a Strategy Consultant atErnst & Young based in London.

Mr.Joshi takes pride in Rufil’s pledge to be the best in the country. He says, “We workon the BMC model for milk collection where milk samples are first checked and only if they are approved, it is taken into BMCs and transferred to the plant where once again the sample is checked which is carried out to ensure zero tolerance towards milk adulteration.”

Rufil’s production capacity is currently 50,000 Litersper Day (LPD) with a scope to increase to 100,000 LPD. The plant will generate about 150 direct employments, about 100 contractual employments, around 100 agencies, and a network of about 1,200 farmers and about 1,500 retailers in the next three years. Rufil plans to cover the entire state of Rajasthan by expanding their retail presence by 2019.

The nephew of Dr. Rajendra Joshi, Mr. Abhishek idolizes the senior Joshi because of his strict principles on quality, precision, and passion. He is fully and passionately dedicated towards making Rufil the leader in the food sector.

His motto in life is to do things that excite you, and always keep it simple, something that reflects on his portfolio as Managing Director,Rufil.

Under the patronage of his uncle– an acclaimed scientist who is the founder of RUJ – a multi-faceted mother company that believes in purity and precision, Rufil aims to capture the market with their catch phrase Zara Hatke – products which are different from the rest. Abhishek Joshi takes pride in the fact that Rufil will process and manufacture the best and purest dairy products.

He is young, dynamic and willing to adapt to change. It is safe to say that Rufil will flourish under his able guidance and leadership. He has the advantage of being not just qualified and able, but alsobeing a breath of fresh air in a cutthroat industry. He is a true inspiration to leaders in this sector and also a driving force to be reckoned with.

Because of his strong ambition to bring a large variety of value added products to the Indian consumers, Abhishek left his job at EY London and went for a 3 week training at a Swiss Yogurt Manufacturing plant to understand in depth the Swiss way of milk collection, factory operations and how to make Swiss style yogurts. This experience trained him well on the critical aspects of milk processing business and this is being adopted at Rufil. Abhishek is a strong promoter of R&D and Innovation at Rufil and believes that now in India the stage is set for products that deliver something new, something different.