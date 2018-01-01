Adam Lashinsky

Adam Lashinsky covers Silicon Valley and Wall Street for Fortune magazine and is the author of Inside Apple: How America’s Most Admired – and Secretive – Company Really Works.

More From Adam Lashinsky

One Man Reflects on His Relationship With Bill Campbell
Obituaries

One Man Reflects on His Relationship With Bill Campbell

Silicon Valley has lost one of its greats.
7 min read
Adult Butt Wipes and Razors by Mail: How Dollar Shave Club Takes on the Big Companies
Growing a Business

Adult Butt Wipes and Razors by Mail: How Dollar Shave Club Takes on the Big Companies

A hit YouTube video launched Dollar Shave Club into the minds (and medicine cabinets) of men everywhere. But the company is just getting started.
4 min read
Amazon Makes Money, Says Little About It
Amazon

Amazon Makes Money, Says Little About It

Once again, the e-commerce giant keeps its owners – i.e. shareholders – in the dark about the business details.
3 min read
How 'Precarious' Are Jawbone's Finances?
Jawbone

How 'Precarious' Are Jawbone's Finances?

A lawsuit alleges that the company's financial condition is 'perilous and currently insufficient to pay its debts.'
3 min read
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on Where Big Tech Is Headed
Technology

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on Where Big Tech Is Headed

We're in the early stages of a data-science revolution, he says.
9 min read
Glass to Exit Google X, Report to Nest's Tony Fadell
Google Glass

Glass to Exit Google X, Report to Nest's Tony Fadell

The unit will exit Google X to stand on its own. Ivy Ross, its leader, will report to Nest co-founder and CEO Tony Fadell.
2 min read
