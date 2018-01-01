Adam Lashinsky

Obituaries
One Man Reflects on His Relationship With Bill Campbell
Silicon Valley has lost one of its greats.
Growing a Business
Adult Butt Wipes and Razors by Mail: How Dollar Shave Club Takes on the Big Companies
A hit YouTube video launched Dollar Shave Club into the minds (and medicine cabinets) of men everywhere. But the company is just getting started.
Amazon
Amazon Makes Money, Says Little About It
Once again, the e-commerce giant keeps its owners – i.e. shareholders – in the dark about the business details.
Jawbone
How 'Precarious' Are Jawbone's Finances?
A lawsuit alleges that the company's financial condition is 'perilous and currently insufficient to pay its debts.'
Technology
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on Where Big Tech Is Headed
We're in the early stages of a data-science revolution, he says.
Google Glass
Glass to Exit Google X, Report to Nest's Tony Fadell
The unit will exit Google X to stand on its own. Ivy Ross, its leader, will report to Nest co-founder and CEO Tony Fadell.