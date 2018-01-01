Aditya Loomba

Aditya Loomba

Guest Writer
Joint Managing Director, Eco Rent A Car

These Key Approaches are Quintessential for Successful Brand-building
Branding

These Key Approaches are Quintessential for Successful Brand-building

Businesses need to give time to the sales and marketing teams, as well as the customers to analyze the brand cohesively
5 min read
Why Renting Is a Better Option Than Owning A Car ?
Car Rental

Why Renting Is a Better Option Than Owning A Car ?

The urbane professionals are increasingly preferring to drive rented cars, giving up the burden of owning a car.
5 min read
What the Future of Car Rental Industry in India Might Look Like
Car Rental

What the Future of Car Rental Industry in India Might Look Like

The car rental market has several factors in its favor that are responsible for its growing success in the country.
4 min read
