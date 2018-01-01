Alanna Francis

Alanna Francis

Guest Writer
Director of Marketing at Blue Fountain Media

Alanna Francis is the Director of Marketing at Blue Fountain Media, a digital agency in New York City. Alanna leads a department of 18 marketers and consults with clients regarding digital strategy and online presence. Her writing has been featured in Mashable and Business2Community, as well as on Blue Fountain Media's blog, the ROI Factor.

More From Alanna Francis

4 Business-Naming Tips for Branding Success
Marketing

4 Business-Naming Tips for Branding Success

Dreaming up a business name is simple, but finding one that fits your long-term ambitions may not be so obvious.
3 min read
Branding's Cardinal Sins: 3 Common Mistakes to Avoid
Marketing

Branding's Cardinal Sins: 3 Common Mistakes to Avoid

In launching a new company, resist the urge to be overly creative and dull when dreaming up your brand name. See our list of branding's cardinal sins.
4 min read
How to Launch a Successful Brand Ambassador Initiative
Marketing

How to Launch a Successful Brand Ambassador Initiative

You don't need a giant ad budget to get your customers pumped up about your company. Sometimes all you need are a few super fans.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.