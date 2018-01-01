Aleda Schaffer

Aleda Schaffer

Guest Writer
Strategic Partnerships Manager, American Airlines
Aleda Schaffer is the strategic partnerships manager at American Airlines. Her team is focused on helping businesses through Business Extra, a complimentary business travel rewards and incentives program designed to help small and mid-sized companies reduce travel costs.

More From Aleda Schaffer

How to Woo a Corporate Partner in 6 Simple Steps
Business Partnership

How to Woo a Corporate Partner in 6 Simple Steps

Remember that these 'marriages' may be easier said than done. Here are ways to make your potential partner fall in love with your startup.
4 min read
3 Ways to Improve Your Sales Travel ROI
Ready for Anything

3 Ways to Improve Your Sales Travel ROI

In-person meetings build rapport with potential clients but calculate the trip's ROI before booking your flight.
4 min read
Save Money on Business-Travel Expenses With These 5 Hacks
Business Travel

Save Money on Business-Travel Expenses With These 5 Hacks

Many startups approach business travel in an ad hoc way, where things are left to the last minute or up to the discretion of employees.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.