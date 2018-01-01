Alex Ionides is Managing Director of Silx, a Dubai-based digital marketing agency. Previously, Alex was General Manager of the Dubai office of global PR company Hill+Knowlton Strategies, and Managing Director of Munich-based marketing agency Threeview. He grew up in Vancouver, Canada, receiving a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mass Communication from Simon Fraser University. In addition to his career in marketing, Alex worked for many years as a journalist in the Middle East. He has lived and worked in the US, Germany, Hong Kong, Egypt, and now Dubai.
Growth Strategies
Don't Blame The Marketing: Five Reasons Why Your Company May Actually Be Struggling
Cutting marketing and advertising budgets during downturns is a common knee-jerk reaction. But is it always the right one?
Content Marketing
Why UAE Companies Lag On Content Marketing And How To Catch Up
Businesses need to look at how taking a content marketing approach benefits their long-term growth.
Content Marketing
How Content Marketing Can Help Your Company Do More For Less
Content marketing has the power to transform businesses, with lower costs and higher returns than traditional marketing methods.
Content Marketing
Three Ways Content Marketing Can Make You Money
Gone are the days when businesses depend solely on advertising to drive sales- content marketing is a big deal for businesses today.
Content Marketing
No Content Marketing? You Just Handed The Market To Your Competitors
Is content the best way to market your business?
Content Marketing
Why Many Hands Make Content Marketing Work
Creating and distributing content means properly engaging with the audience to keep it growing and to strengthen the relationship.
Content Marketing
Think Like A Publisher: Five Must-Have Pieces For Your Content Marketing Mix
We're not just marketers and not just content producers. Our efforts now are all about delivering a publishing initiative that helps organizations improve in many different ways, not just to drive sales.
Content Marketing
How Content Marketing Can Solve Your Customers' Problems
You need to demonstrate your skills on a regular basis, through content that offers solutions.