Alex Raymond

Alex Raymond

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of Kapta
Alex Raymond is the CEO and founder of the goal management platform Kapta and an expert on how goals can make or break a company. 

Bringing a 'Customer-Centric' Focus to Life at Your Company
Customer Relationship Management

As Don Peppers and Martha Rogers wrote, "Without customers, you don't have a business. You have a hobby."
5 min read
Why You Shouldn't Just Throw Money at Software Salespeople
Software Selection

Before you pull out your credit card, make sure you partner that software with an intelligent business strategy.
5 min read
Setting Goals: 3 Steps to Igniting Workplace Engagement
Goal Setting

Communicate a sense of purpose and give your team autonomy in their contributions, and you'll have a workforce committed to driving the company forward.
4 min read
