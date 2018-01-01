Alex Slater

Alex Slater

Guest Writer
Founder and Managing Director, Clyde Group

Alex Slater is the Managing Director of Clyde Group, a Washington-based communications and public affairs agency, advising global corporations, major non-profits, advocacy groups and exciting start-ups. Slater specializes in helping to build, enhance and protect reputations, engage stakeholders, activate customers and navigate complex situations. Founding Clyde Group in 2014 after a successful career at two of DC’s best known public affairs firms, Slater has coupled the energy of a start-up with his vast communications experience to create a new kind of agency focused on richer client engagement, deeper expertise and ultimately better results.

More From Alex Slater

What We Can Learn From Cheerios' Potential PR Crisis
Public Relations

What We Can Learn From Cheerios' Potential PR Crisis

How the cereal brand courted -- and then avoided -- controversy.
5 min read
Swimming Through Crisis: The Stats Behind Lochte's Apology
Crisis Management

Swimming Through Crisis: The Stats Behind Lochte's Apology

Four-day analysis of news stories and social media posts show Ryan Lochte's tactical response to scandal was, relatively, successful.
4 min read
Strategically Discussing Strategy
Leadership Skills

Strategically Discussing Strategy

Be truly strategic and limit your use of the word to the cases where it means something.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.