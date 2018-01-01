Guest Writer

Founder and Managing Director, Clyde Group

Alex Slater is the Managing Director of Clyde Group, a Washington-based communications and public affairs agency, advising global corporations, major non-profits, advocacy groups and exciting start-ups. Slater specializes in helping to build, enhance and protect reputations, engage stakeholders, activate customers and navigate complex situations. Founding Clyde Group in 2014 after a successful career at two of DC’s best known public affairs firms, Slater has coupled the energy of a start-up with his vast communications experience to create a new kind of agency focused on richer client engagement, deeper expertise and ultimately better results.